Friday is the deadline for JPS parents to decide on virtual learning option

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, August 27 is the deadline for JPS parents to decide on whether their child will be virtual.

The Board of Trustees of Jackson Public Schools agreed to offer a virtual learning option to those in grades pre-K through the 6th grade only.

This, they said, in response to the rise in local COVID-19 rates and the revised guidance from the Mississippi Department of Education.

“Our plan addresses the growing concerns of our families and other stakeholders, particularly for scholars who cannot be vaccinated,” a statement from JPS read.

The Board says virtual learning will begin September 2 and remain throughout the semester.

Here is the JPS virtual registration link.

Those who choose this option will be ineligible to participate in field trips, district-based after-school programs, or extracurricular activities.

Virtual learning will not be offered, at this time, as a primary instructional option for students in grades 7-12.

Students needing to temporarily quarantine due to a documented COVID-19 exposure will be instructed virtually during their quarantine period.

JPS will provide devices and technical support for students throughout the semester, however, families of virtual scholars are responsible for internet service. The JPS District will not provide hot spots or internet service. Laptops will be available for pick up Thursday, September 2.

JPS virtual scholars will be provided with five breakfast and five lunch meals beginning Wednesday, September 1.

Families will be able to pick up these meals each Wednesday between 4-6 p.m. at Kirksey Middle School, located at 5677 Highland Drive in North Jackson, and Bates Elementary, located at 3180 McDowell Road Ext. in South Jackson.

Meals are for school days only and will consist of non-perishable items.

