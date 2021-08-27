Baby Faces
Forrest County, Hattiesburg, Petal declare state of emergency as Ida approaches

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker, Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan and...
Petal Mayor Tony Ducker, Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan and Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker sign emergency declaration documents Friday.(Source: City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A state of emergency has been declared in Forrest County and the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal as Hurricane Ida bears down on the northern Gulf Coast.

Emergency declarations give local governments greater freedom to coordinate resources during an emergency situation.

As of Friday evening, Ida was a Category 1 hurricane but is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.

In the Pine Belt, conditions will go downhill Sunday night with the worst weather occurring on Monday. All threats will be possible in the Pine Belt including 40 mph to 75 mph winds, 4 to 8 inches of heavy rain and spin-up tornadoes.

Officials with the City of Hattiesburg said crews have been working through the week to prepare for the storm by clearing major drainage areas, reviewing action plans for first responders and performing maintenance checks on equipment.

People living in the area are also preparing for the storm. Gas lines were long and grocery storms were packed Friday as people stocked up on supplies.

CLICK HERE to find self-serve sandbag locations.

