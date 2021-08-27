First Alert Forecast: summery pattern breaks Saturday, Ida impacts late Sunday, Monday

FRIDAY: High pressure to our east and a persistent flow off the Gulf will hold the line to round out the work week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a risk for a few afternoon showers and storms, drifting from southeast to northwest. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the middle 70s.

Your Friday features a similar situation as your Thursday - a mix of sun and clouds with a risk for few PM showers and storms. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. Areas south of US 84 may only hit the upper 80s before storms increase. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/vj5HO44Nh0 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) August 27, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: Saturday will likely be the last ‘traditional’ summery day ahead of Ida, which could bring rain and wind to central and southwest Mississippi, as early as late Sunday. Expect the southeast flow to continue, keeping chance for a few storms here and there amid partly to variably cloudy skies by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. Sunday will be the transition point – as clouds and opportunities for rain and storms begin to increase through the back half of the day as Ida approaches. Expect highs in the 80s to near 90.

IDA AND ITS IMPACTS: Tropical Storm Ida will make its way into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday morning and looks to make a landfall along the northern Gulf Coast between far eastern Texas to the Mississippi Gulf Coast by Sunday – leaving little reactionary time. At any rate, impacts could be felt locally as early as late Sunday and will continue into Monday and parts of Tuesday with periods of rain and wind – even the risk for spin-up tornadoes. Exact impacts are still fuzzy but will come more into focus through the day ahead. Take the time today and tomorrow to prepare your homes for inland tropical impacts – and if you have interests along the immediate Gulf Coast, take those precautions as soon as possible.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Ida will be large part of ‘medium range’ forecast for central and southwest Mississippi feature heavy pockets of rain, wind and potential for severe weather through mid-week as the storms unravels. Gradually, we’ll shift back to a more typical early September pattern with highs in the lower 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds with a few hit and miss storms past Wednesday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.