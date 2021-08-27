Canton police seeking person of interest in shooting that killed man, child

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Canton are seeking a man they believe is connected to a shooting that killed a man and child Thursday.

Police say Tomar Rashad Smith, 24, is believed to be the driver of the white Dodge Charger that police recovered.

When police made it to the scene they found a 42-year-old man dead on the ground.

Detectives say Tracy Wilder was changing the oil in a woman’s car.

Half a block away, at a separate crime scene, a woman was getting gas at Marathon at Canale Street and West Peace Street when a stray bullet struck her six-year-old child in the head.

The child, Jeison Romero Lopez, was taken to UMMC in Jackson where he died.

According to his aunt, Jeison was looking forward to his birthday on September 15.

