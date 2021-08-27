Canton mayor imposes immediate curfew after double homicide

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly is taking a stand against crime after a triple shooting Thursday.

Two innocent bystanders were killed after a shooting; a man and a 6-year-old boy.

Police are seeking Tomar Rashad Smith, 24, as a person of interest connected to the crime.

Canton police seeking person of interest in shooting that killed man, child (Canton Police Department)

In an afternoon press conference, the mayor announced a curfew, effective immediately for anyone under 18.

“All citizens under 18 must be off the streets after 8 p.m. for the next two weeks unless they are with their parents,” Truly said.

Truly said he would reevaluate the new curfew after two weeks before he made a decision on whether it would end.

The two people who were killed could have been anyone’s child or brother, the mayor said.

The mayor noted during the press conference that the gunmen are 15 or 16 years old and “children have no use of a gun.”

Regarding the details of Thursday’s crime, when police made it to the scene they found a 42-year-old man dead on the ground.

Detectives identified that man as Tracy Wilder and say he was changing the oil in a woman’s car.

Half a block away, at a separate crime scene, a woman was getting gas at Marathon at Canal Street and West Peace Street when a stray bullet struck her six-year-old child in the head.

The child, Jeison Romero Lopez, was taken to UMMC in Jackson where he died.

According to his aunt, Jeison was looking forward to his birthday on September 15.

Friday, Mayor Truly said the state and nation must have a bigger conversation about kids and guns. The mayor spouted statistics of how serious of a problem the Magnolia State has with kids and guns.

“47% of gun deaths are by homicide and the rate of gun deaths has increased by 37%. In Mississippi, an average of 52 children die from guns die each year,” he said. “As the mayor of the city of Canton, I say to those who govern our schools and to church and churches... this violence must stop. We have to teach that an eye-for-an-eye is not the way.”

