Brandon Theesfeld pleads guilty to murder of Ole Miss student, avoids death penalty

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Brandon Theesfeld, the man charged with killing an Ole Miss student in 2019 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Friday morning.

Theesfeld was a sophomore at Ole Miss when investigators say he kidnapped and murdered a fellow student, 21-year-old Ally Kostial.

Prosecutors never publicly discussed a motive, but friends said the two knew each other and said their relationship was complicated. A patrolling deputy found Kostial’s body in July 2019 near Sardis Lake. She’d been shot eight times.

Surveillance video from a store in Harmontown, Mississippi showed the two students together just hours before Kostial was found dead.

Theesfeld was arrested at a gas station in south Memphis and later indicted on a capital murder charge, which he initially pled not guilty to.

Though the death penalty is off the table with Friday’s plea, Theesfeld will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ahead of the hearing, Kostial’s loved ones placed a basket in the lobby of the Lafayette County Circuit Court asking everyone to take a bracelet, prayer card and flower in her honor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

