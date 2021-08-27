CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and two people are injured, including a child, after a shooting in Canton Thursday evening.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, one incident happened on Franklin Street and Canal Street shortly after 7 p.m.

When police made it to the scene they found a 42-year-old Black male dead on the ground. Brown said the man was changing oil in a female’s car.

A 19-year-old male was also shot in the wrist. Police believe the suspect was aiming to injure the man who was shot in the wrist.

Half a block away, at a separate crime scene, an Hispanic woman was getting gas at a Marathon gas station at Canale Street and West Peace Street when a stray bullet struck her six-year-old child in the head.

6-year-old shot in head during Canton shooting; 1 man dead (WLBT)

The child was taken to UMMC in Jackson.

Brown said police are looking for a white Dodge Charger in the shootings.

6-year-old shot in head during Canton shooting; 1 man dead (Canton Police Department)

