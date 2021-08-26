Vicksburg mayor extends mask mandate for businesses, public buildings

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced an emergency order that mandates masks through October 4.

The mandate applies to all public buildings and businesses where social distancing cannot be practiced.

Here are the details of the new order.

Vicksburg mayor extends 14-day mask mandate

“I’ve been advised by medical experts that Vicksburg’s COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate,” Flaggs said. “As a result of this, I believe it’s absolutely necessary that we institute an indoor mask mandate for 14 days in Vicksburg.”

The previous order began on August 12 and lasted two weeks.

Vicksburg Fire Department says they are experiencing record-high ambulance calls. Hospitals around the state are also struggling with capacity.

Offenses for not wearing a mask could result in a fine of up to $300 after multiple offenses.

