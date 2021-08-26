Tropical system expected in the Gulf this weekend
Texas to South Mississippi should monitor the forecast closely over the coming days
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast will likely see tropical activity as early as Sunday. Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and warnings are now issued for parts of the Caribbean.
Once the system is in the Gulf this weekend, it could get even stronger over the warm waters. It could approach the Gulf Coast as a category 2 storm as early as Sunday evening.
