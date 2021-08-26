Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Tropical system expected in the Gulf this weekend

Texas to South Mississippi should monitor the forecast closely over the coming days
By Eric Jeansonne and Carrie Duncan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast will likely see tropical activity as early as Sunday. Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and warnings are now issued for parts of the Caribbean.

Once the system is in the Gulf this weekend, it could get even stronger over the warm waters. It could approach the Gulf Coast as a category 2 storm as early as Sunday evening.

TD 9 1 PM
TD 9 1 PM(WLOX)
GFS model run showing one possible scenario.
GFS model run showing one possible scenario.(WLOX)
Euro model run showing one possible scenario.
Euro model run showing one possible scenario.(WLOX)
High pressure over the southeast may weaken, allowing for Invest 99-L to track more easterly.
High pressure over the southeast may weaken, allowing for Invest 99-L to track more easterly.(WLOX)
Until a well-defined system forms, models will shift track and intensity. This four-panel shows...
Until a well-defined system forms, models will shift track and intensity. This four-panel shows GFS model runs changing every 6 hours Aug 24-25.(WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Murder suspect arrested after man returns to crime scene to retrieve cell phone
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits

Latest News

Typical Summery Pattern Continues Ahead of Tropical Moisture Surge Next Week
First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week; TD 9 forms in Caribbean
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and warnings are now issued for parts...
South Mississippi could be impacted by a hurricane as early as Sunday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summery pattern continues; eyeing Caribbean disturbance
Heat Eases Late Week, Rain Chances And Unsettled Weather Emerges By Next Week
First Alert Forecast: heat begins to ease late week; eyeing tropics closely
Rachel's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rachel's Wednesday Evening Forecast