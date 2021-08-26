Tropical system expected in the Gulf this weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast will likely see tropical activity as early as Sunday. Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and warnings are now issued for parts of the Caribbean.

Once the system is in the Gulf this weekend, it could get even stronger over the warm waters. It could approach the Gulf Coast as a category 2 storm as early as Sunday evening.

TD 9 1 PM (WLOX)

GFS model run showing one possible scenario. (WLOX)

Euro model run showing one possible scenario. (WLOX)

High pressure over the southeast may weaken, allowing for Invest 99-L to track more easterly. (WLOX)

Until a well-defined system forms, models will shift track and intensity. This four-panel shows GFS model runs changing every 6 hours Aug 24-25. (WLOX)

