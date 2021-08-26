Baby Faces
Tropical depression in Caribbean could become major hurricane

A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days.

The National Weather service in Miami said Thursday that both the Cuban and Cayman governments have issued tropical storm warnings after the formation of Tropical Depression Nine.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Thursday night, a hurricane on Friday and possibly a major hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

