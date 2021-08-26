Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Depression 9 has been upped to tropical storm Ida, some 1100 miles from Jackson. Between now and Sunday, expect partly sunny skies with occasional showers and highs in the lower to middle 90s with lows in the 70s. Steadier wind, rain and severe weather is possible Sunday night and Monday around here in Mississippi as Ida makes landfall in Louisiana and moves northward. We are expecting upwards of 10 inches of rain, winds to 60mph in gusts and potential tornadoes. Weather conditions will deteriorate Sunday and will improve Tuesday. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. Stay weather aware.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.