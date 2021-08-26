Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Thursday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT 6PM News (Wednesday, May 2, 2018)
WLBT 6PM News (Wednesday, May 2, 2018)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Depression 9 has been upped to tropical storm Ida, some 1100 miles from Jackson.  Between now and Sunday, expect partly sunny skies with occasional showers and highs in the lower to middle 90s with lows in the 70s.  Steadier wind, rain and severe weather is possible Sunday night and Monday around here in Mississippi as Ida makes landfall in Louisiana and moves northward.  We are expecting upwards of 10 inches of rain, winds to 60mph in gusts and potential tornadoes.  Weather conditions will deteriorate Sunday and will improve Tuesday.  Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71.  Stay weather aware.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Murder suspect arrested after man returns to crime scene to retrieve cell phone
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19
Morgan Freeman movie filming in Jackson
Morgan Freeman movie filming in Jackson

Latest News

4 PM Aug 26, 2021 National Hurricane Center forecast track for Tropical Depression Nine.
South Mississippi could be impacted by a hurricane as early as Sunday
Typical Summery Pattern Continues Ahead of Tropical Moisture Surge Next Week
First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week; TD 9 forms in Caribbean
Rachel's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Rachel's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summery pattern continues; eyeing Caribbean disturbance