Murder suspect arrested after man returns to crime scene to retrieve cell phone

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near Capital Street and Clifton Street.

The unknown victim was shot in the face and died at the scene, police say.

As JPD examined a cellphone from the scene, they say Tyrunte Spann returned to retrieve the phone.

Spann was transported to police headquarters and interviewed.

JPD says he was then charged with murder.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

