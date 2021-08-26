Murder suspect arrested after man returns to crime scene to retrieve cell phone

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near Capital Street and Clifton Street.

The unknown victim was shot in the face and died at the scene, police say.

As JPD examined a cellphone from the scene, they say Tyrunte Spann returned to retrieve the phone.

Spann was transported to police headquarters and interviewed.

JPD says he was then charged with murder.

