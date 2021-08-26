Baby Faces
More than 17 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop in Perry County

A traffic stop in New Augusta led to the seizure of more than 17 pounds of cocaine.
A traffic stop in New Augusta led to the seizure of more than 17 pounds of cocaine.
By Chris Thies
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says it made one of the largest drug busts in county history Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office said a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 98 in New Augusta led to the seizure of more than 17 pounds of cocaine with a street value of roughly $320,000.

A Facebook post by the sheriff’s office said the drug cache was found stashed inside hidden compartments in the suspect’s vehicle.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Garza
Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Garza(Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)

Officials identified the suspect as 37-year-old Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Garza. He is being charged with aggravated drug trafficking and careless driving.

