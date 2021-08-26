Baby Faces
Miss. school district to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend athletic events

(WCJB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local school district is requiring proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a negative COVID test in order to attend athletic events.

The Jefferson County School Board passed the policy unanimously at a meeting Wednesday.

“The purpose of this policy is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 while allowing student-athletes and spectators to enjoy our athletic events safely,” read a post by the school district on social media.

The requirement calls for attendees to show proof that they are at least partially vaccinated or evidence of a negative PCR COVID-19 test within three days of the athletic event.

Additionally, only those twelve and older will be allowed to attend athletic events. All attendees must wear a mask and socially distance.

The policy will go into effect on Monday, August 30.

