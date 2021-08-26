Baby Faces
Man taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Flora(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was taken to the hospital last Friday after being stabbed in Flora.

It happened on Cedar Street in Magnolia Heights just north of Flora around 4 p.m.

After being stabbed, the victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The suspect, Jonathan Dillard, 24, was arrested the same day as the stabbing took place.

He was charged with aggravated assault and was released on bond August 23.

