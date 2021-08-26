Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

M-Braves postpone games through Sunday over COVID issues

SOURCE: WLBT
SOURCE: WLBT(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Braves are postponing their weekend slate of games over COVID issues within the program.

The team was set to play a six-game series against Pensacola at Trustmark Park. Five of those games have now been moved after Tuesday’s loss.

This comes after Wednesday’s game was also postponed. The team issued a statement Wednesday regarding the postponement, saying it was done to “allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the Mississippi Braves organization.”

That was not enough, as the games Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now also postponed.

“We will continue to use caution, follow health and safety protocols, and listen to medical experts,” a statement released Thursday by the team read.

The team has not confirmed if anyone on the team tested positive.

Anyone with tickets to any of these games can exchange them for tickets to a remaining regular-season home game at the Trustmark Park Box Office.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Murder suspect arrested after man returns to crime scene to retrieve cell phone
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits

Latest News

Jackson City Council 2021
Can Jackson use ARPA funds to give officers pay raises? It all depends on the wording
Typical Summery Pattern Continues Ahead of Tropical Moisture Surge Next Week
First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week; TD 9 forms in Caribbean
TD 9 1 PM
Tropical system expected in the Gulf this weekend
A traffic stop in New Augusta led to the seizure of more than 17 pounds of cocaine.
More than 17 pounds of cocaine found during traffic stop in Perry County