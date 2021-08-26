How you can help deliver a hot meal, hope to frontline healthcare workers

Baby Faces
By Carmen Poe
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Fondren Renaissance Foundation is bringing back Meals for Heroes.

It’s a program the group started last year to give back to front-line workers. It’s also in response to the critical situation at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

According to Fondren resident and Director of UMMC’s Community Development, Annual Giving and Alumni Engagement office Jennifer Hospodor, “Hot meals are exactly what is needed right now, mostly for the ER, ICUs, and COVID floors.”

“These people are tired,” she added. “They are mentally and emotionally exhausted, and someone in their neighborhood bringing them a hot meal can be the difference between a terrible day and a better day.”

Last year, the Meals for Heroes program raised $23, 978 to provide meals for front-line health care workers. All meals were provided from Fondren restaurants, which discounted their prices for the effort.

Volunteers will assist by picking up the meals from our Fondren restaurants and delivering them to UMMC.

If you would like to join the delivery team, email Rebecca@fondren.org.

Here’s how you can help:

The amounts vary based on the actual number of front-line workers in each department.

Provide coffee and breakfast snacks for one unit of the ER, ICU, and COVID floors for $200

Provide lunch for one unit of the ICU for $360.

Provide lunch for one unit of the Emergency Room for $540.

Provide lunch for one unit on the COVID Floor for $240.

You can also donate any amount to the cause to be used where it is most needed.

You can also donate from the FRF website.

