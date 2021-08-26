Great grandmother of 4-day-old baby stolen from Fairfield opens up about what happened

Baby Faces
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The great grandmother of the 4-day-old baby who was taken from his mother Tuesday in Fairfield is opening up about what happened.

Baby Kamarion’s mother, Brionna Washington, is still shaken and declined to speak with us, but her grandmother, Barbara Washington, said she and the baby are doing well, all things considered, and said it was God who kept her great grandson safe.

Ms. Washington, said his kidnapping was like something out of movie.

“The lady was like a friendly lady. She was the mother of a girl that graduated with my granddaughter. I didn’t think nothing of her being coocoo crazy or nothing ‘cause she didn’t seem that way,” Washington explained.

The lady Washington is referring to is 37-year-old Lakesha Brown.

Washington said Brown befriended her granddaughter about 8 months into her pregnancy. She thought it was odd that someone her age would want to hang around her granddaughter but said Brown’s kindness put her mind at ease.

Washington said things got strange following Brionna’s doctor’s appointment Tuesday morning. She said Brionna was in a lot of pain, so she told her granddaughter to take a hot bath.

“But when she got out of the tub, the lady told her to take the pills that the doctor gave her, but this time take two,” Washington said.

Washington said Brionna fell asleep soon after taking the medicine.

Brown was watching the baby, but they were gone when Brionna woke up.

Washington says Kamarion’s three-year-old brother told them Brown had taken off with the baby.

“I said, ‘What did she do with him, Kamrin?’ She put him in the car, and she put him in his car seat and buckled him down and she told me she would be back for me. My mind was talking to the Lord. I sent the prayers up that I do not want him to be found at night. I want him to come back in the day,” Washington said.

Kamarion was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Brown was taken into custody about an hour later.

Kamarion was found safe at a trailer park near Bessemer around 6 p.m.

Brown remains in jail with no bond on 1st degree kidnapping charges.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

