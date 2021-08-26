First Alert Forecast: typical summery pattern late week; eyeing tropical development

THURSDAY: The upper wind flow will shift more off the Gulf of Mexico through the day – with it, expect a mix of sun and clouds giving way to scattered, mainly afternoon, showers and storms to develop. Highs will top out, generally, in the lower to middle 90s. Storms may have some staying power after sunset in a few instances before fizzling out with a partly clear sky. Lows will fall to the lower to middle 70s.

A few patches of fog will be possible this morning in spots that saw downpours yesterday - otherwise, expect mostly to partly sunny skies with another chance for afternoon downpours amid highs in the lower to middle 90s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/5sWaR910Qv — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) August 26, 2021

FRIDAY: High pressure to our east and a persistent flow off the Gulf will hold the line to round out the work week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a risk for a few afternoon showers and storms, drifting from southeast to northwest. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s. Storms will fade after sunset with lows in the middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: With the ridge off to the east, expect a similar set up through Saturday as what we’ve seen through late week – a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower to middle 90s with a risk for afternoon downpours. The upper ridge to our east will also be a main driver in the extended forecast. The tropics continue to heat up - we’ll be watching the Caribbean and the western Gulf for tropical development through the weekend and into next week. This system may take its time to form this week, but once it does, it could quickly strengthen as it races north. In the very least, we expect an influx of deep tropical moisture that will yield higher chances for showers and storms through the start of next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

