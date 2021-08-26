Father, son found guilty of hate crime after shooting at Black teens

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Yazoo County jury found Wade and Lane Twiner, a father and son, guilty of a hate crime.

The Twiners were found guilty of simple assault and felony malicious mischief, with a hate crime enhancement.

The hate crime enhancement allows for a doubling of their sentences.

The two were arrested in September 2020 for shooting at two teens riding on a four-wheeler.

Neither teen was hit by the gunfire, but Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says says the Twiners also tried to run them off the road.

Earlier this year, their indictments included hate crimes on top of assault and mischief.

The two will be sentenced on Friday, August 27.

