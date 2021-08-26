Baby Faces
Decorated Mississippi National Guardsman dies while conducting fitness test at Camp Shelby
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Staff Sergeant for the Mississippi National Guard has died after experiencing a medical emergency while conducting a fitness test.

Staff Sgt. Robert Jason Belue of Iuka, Mississippi, died Thursday while conducting the Army Combat Fitness Test at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center in Hattiesburg.

He was immediately assessed by an instructor while experiencing the medical emergency and medical aid was initiated.

Belue was taken by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital where he passed during travel.

During his 24-year career, Belue earned several awards and decorations. He was 44 years old.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow service members during this time of loss,” read a statement by the Mississippi National Guard.

