Coast Guard urging residents along Gulf Coast to prepare for hurricane

(Pixabay)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Coast Guard is urging people along the Gulf Coast to begin preparing Thursday for the arrival of a hurricane.

Residents in South Mississippi could see tropical activity as early as Sunday. The storm, which is now a tropical depression, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before it is projected to hit the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

The Coast Guard says the boating public should prepare now for hurricane-force winds, degraded sea conditions, and rainfall that could impact areas before the storm hits.

“As we collectively prepare for this potential hurricane threat, we would ask that the boating public remain vigilant,” said Cpt. Will Watson, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commanding officer. “Secure your boats and gear, monitor the weather closely, and stay informed.”

The agency is asking mariners to heed evacuation orders and follow several tips to protect themselves, their families, and their vessels:

  • Monitor the strength of the storm via local television, radio and internet
  • Owners of large boats are asked to move their vessels to inland marinas where they’ll be less susceptible to break free or be damaged.
  • Secure small watercraft, like paddleboards, kayaks and canoes, and mark them with personal information
  • Stay clear of beaches and do not enter the water until local officials say it is safe

Homeowners away from the water can also begin taking steps to prepare.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) says residents should develop a family emergency plan, learn evacuation routes and assemble and three to five-day disaster supply kit.

That kit, in turn, should contain:

  • Flashlight and battery-powered radio with additional batteries
  • Canned and non-perishable food
  • Bottled water
  • Toiletry items
  • Pet food and pet supplies
  • Medicine and prescription meds
  • Copies of important family documents
  • Personal protective equipment

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

