Can Jackson use ARPA funds to give officers pay raises? It all depends on the wording

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson City Council committee is expected to determine Friday whether or not it will vote to include a property tax increase in the city’s 2022 budget.

In the meantime, council members and officials with the administration continue to grapple with whether they can use American Rescue Plan Act money to give police officers a long-awaited pay raise.

The council recessed Thursday’s Finance Committee meeting until Friday at 9 a.m., to give council members additional time to determine whether they would support a one, two, or three-mill property tax increase to fund pay raises for public safety employees.

Mills are the units of measurement used to determine annual property taxes for home and business owners. A 2-mill increase would generate about $2.4 million in revenue for the city and represent a roughly $20 increase in property taxes on a home valued at $100,000.

Council members, though, were unready to vote on an increase Thursday, despite more than two hours of budget deliberations.

“One mill would be as much as I would be willing to ask my constituents to consider this year,” said Council President Virgi Lindsay. “We don’t what’s going to happen with the garbage contract. We don’t know what’s going to happen with water and sewer... We have to be very careful about the tax burden we’re asking our citizens to incur.”

Lindsay was referring to the potential rate increases the city expects with a new garbage hauling contract. Garbage pickup rates have not increased in more than a decade and are expected to go up dramatically as part of any new collection deal. At the same time, the city is expected to end water shut-offs for non-payment beginning September 1.

Property owners in Jackson pay 63.03 mills annually in city property taxes, the highest rate among residents in the tri-county area. That does not include the 86.77 mills they pay for Jackson Public Schools.

Some council members also would not support a tax increase, saying the ARPA funds could be used to fund public safety increases.

Jackson is set to receive $42 million in ARPA funds, money that is designed to help the city in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The city received the first $21 million in June and is expected to receive the next $21 million in the next year.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said the was going through unprecedented times, with so much federal money coming in. “$21 million is 20 mills or close to 20 mills,” he said. “We’re getting this largess that wasn’t expected, and to turn around and say we need another mill or two mills, that is just puny to me.”

One mill would generate more than $1 million, would fund pay raises for Jackson Police Department (JPD) corporals, their equivalents in the Jackson Fire Department, dispatchers and communication employees. Corporal pay would go from around $37,000 a year to $41,000. Dispatcher pay would be increased to $15 an hour; communication clerk pay would go to $13 an hour; senior communication clerk pay would go to $16 an hour; and, supervisor pay would be increased to $17.

Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks would like to fund even larger pay raises, increasing corporal pay to $45,000 annually and raising sergeant and lieutenant pay to $48,000 and $51,000 a year, respectively.

He and Foote would like to use ARPA money to pay for that increase. However, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been opposed to the idea, in part because ARPA money is one-time funding. Other members of the administration, meanwhile, have said Rescue Plan funds could not be used to give raises.

Banks, as chair of the finance committee, invited two consultants from the Capitol Group to clear up concerns on how the money could be used. Jon McCormick, a consultant with the Capitol Group, was a point person for the state on the CARES Act.

McCormick said the funds could not be used to give raises, per se, but could be used to hire additional officers and to pay officers “premium pay” for responding during the outbreak.

“When it comes to your police force, responding to crime and gun violence, you have a couple of different options... One is you can spend payroll expenses to hire new officers to get you back to pre-COVID staffing. And then, you’ve got another option, the ‘premium pay’ option going forward,” he said.

Under that option, the city would be able to pay existing officers up to $25,000 more a year, as long as it’s for COVID-related work.

“You could give a pay raise for the next three years, but it’s going to have to be deemed ‘premium pay’ and categorized as that... for reporting purposes, so the federal government doesn’t have to come in here and question costs,” McCormick said. “You don’t want to get on their radar for that.”

He cautioned the council, though, saying that using the ARPA funds would require significant documentation and that with wrong information or incorrect information, the city could be forced to repay the funds.

“Most grants are reimbursable, so you get the money (on the back end),” he said. “Now, you’ve got the money. You don’t want to get in a situation down the road where the federal government comes in and demands a check. You have to have proof people worked, affidavits maybe, timesheets, payroll, benefits... everything involved ... is going to have to be documented and turned in (as part of) the reporting requirements.”

Lumumba said using the one-time funding for a pay raise, whatever that raise is called, would simply be kicking the can down the road. “We’re talking about the potential using one-time funds for reoccurring expenses versus the potential of raising the millage, which would be in perpetuity, to make certain we don’t kick the can down the road,” he said.

The mayor also didn’t like the idea of classifying those raises as premium pay. “We’re on public record right now... saying we’re about to give a pay raise calling it premium pay,” he said. “They can pull down this record and say you’re lying... We’re talking about doctoring some language to use this other alternative.”

Meanwhile, Lumumba believes residents would support a modest tax increase, despite what some council members claim.

“We have to show them something,” he said, referring to JPD’s veteran officers. “We can show people when something happens we care about them. It’s something we should consider.”

Budget deliberations continue at 9 a.m., Friday at Jackson City Hall.

