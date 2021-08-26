Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Alcorn State hires Reginald Williams as head baseball coach

Alcorn State University
Alcorn State University(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State’s new head baseball coach spent time in the Major Leagues as an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Indians.

Reginald D. Williams replaces Brett Richardson, who was fired in June after six seasons. University officials say Williams brings decades of experience to the Braves, both as a coach and an administrator.

Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Derek Horne says Williams understands what it takes to compete for conference titles and they’re excited that he will lead the team into a new chapter.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Murder suspect arrested after man returns to crime scene to retrieve cell phone
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme
MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19
Morgan Freeman movie filming in Jackson
Morgan Freeman movie filming in Jackson

Latest News

SOURCE: WLBT
M-Braves postpone games through Sunday over COVID issues
SOURCE: WLBT
Shedeur Sanders gets keys to JSU offense
Brand says this year's Miss America competition will celebrate iconic women.
Miss Mississippi reveals shoe for Miss America parade designed in honor of Sarah Thomas
FILE - Team captain Jerry Harkness right, and other members of the 1963 Loyola men's basketball...
Loyola Chicago basketball pioneer Jerry Harkness dies at 81