Alcorn State hires Reginald Williams as head baseball coach

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State’s new head baseball coach spent time in the Major Leagues as an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Indians.

Reginald D. Williams replaces Brett Richardson, who was fired in June after six seasons. University officials say Williams brings decades of experience to the Braves, both as a coach and an administrator.

Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Derek Horne says Williams understands what it takes to compete for conference titles and they’re excited that he will lead the team into a new chapter.