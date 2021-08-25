Rankin County School District to require masks until at least the end of September

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County School District will continue requiring masks for all students and staff until at least the end of September.

The school district began requiring masks on August 9 and re-evaluated the move Wednesday.

Due to the number of positives and quarantines among students and staff, and staffing concerns, the district announced they would continue with their Smart Restart Plan.

This plans requires masks, along with other mitigation efforts.

The mask requirement will now be reviewed once again on September 22.

