Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

New report shows many Mississippi households struggle to get by

By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new report details about 50% of Mississippi households lived paycheck-to-paycheck in 2019.

A Mississippi family of four is sharing their daily struggles of making ends meet.

“We don’t qualify for Medicaid because we make too much, so we can’t get that for the boys,” said Julie Seawright, ALICE family.

Julie and her husband both work two jobs and have two young children. She explains that their biggest struggle is health care.

“The boys and I go to a nurse practitioner for our ADHD and other mental health needs. Each visit for the three of us is $700 dollars. The 10 prescriptions that our family needs each month is another $200 dollars, and while we do use Good RX, it’s still expensive,” Seawright said.

This family is just one example of the large percentage of Mississippi households living paycheck-to-paycheck.

The United Ways of Mississippi Association released Mississippi’s ALICE Report Tuesday. ALICE stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.”

We’re told these are households who earn enough income to be above the Federal Poverty Level but are one emergency away from falling below it.

“Of course common sense tells us that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the situation for many,” said Ira Murray, President & CEO, United Way of the Capital Area.

The ALICE report used data taken pre-pandemic. It shows in 2019, 31% of Mississippi households fell into the ALICE threshold, while 19% lived below the Federal Poverty Level.

For example, ALICE data shows 35% of Forrest County households met ALICE criteria, and another 24% lived below the FPL in 2019.

“That’s 50%, half of the state, struggling on a good day to make ends meet,” Murray said.

“These are the hard-working families who are working their fingers to the bone, but receiving little to zero public assistance,” said Michele Connelly, President & CEO, United Way of West Central Mississippi. “They are tired, they are frustrated, and they are working in a system that is not working for them.”

As a solution for families like the Seawrights, officials say change needs to happen across all sectors of business, and they hope the ALICE report is a step in the right direction.

“We believe the ALICE report can inspire the right kind of conversations in homes, non-profits, churches, businesses, and at the municipal and state government offices. And we believe it is essential to have this data to shine a light on all of the ALICE’s across the state of Mississippi,” Murray said.

To read more on the Mississippi ALICE report, search #meetMSALICE on social media.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Ally Kostial, Brandon Theesfeld (source: VSCO)
Brandon Theesfeld to plead guilty in 2019 death of Ole Miss student
Homeless move into vacant house, creating unsanitary conditions for neighbors
Homeless move into vacant house, creating unsanitary conditions for neighbors
Analysis: Over half of Jackson’s killings this year happened in two of the city’s wards
Analysis: Over half of Jackson’s killings this year happened in two of the city’s wards

Latest News

Heat Eases Late Week, Rain Chances And Unsettled Weather Emerges By Next Week
First Alert Forecast: heat begins to ease late week; eyeing tropics closely
Brand says this year's Miss America competition will celebrate iconic women.
Miss Mississippi reveals shoe for Miss America parade designed in honor of Sarah Thomas
Miss Mississippi unveils her shoes for the Miss America, ‘Show Me Your Shoes’ Parade
Miss Mississippi unveils her shoes for the Miss America, ‘Show Me Your Shoes’ Parade
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
Amazon fulfillment center tour
Amazon hosts in-person talks about employment opportunities