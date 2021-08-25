Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19

Ivermectin
Ivermectin(waff)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials are reporting a sixth child has died as a result of COVID-19.

At a press briefing Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers said the state is reporting that a child under five had passed away from the virus.

Meanwhile, another seven children were hospitalized and in the intensive care unit, while another three children were currently on ventilators.

“We’re seeing more COVID in kids now,” Byers said. “With increasing case numbers in these age groups, we’re going to see some increase in hospitalizations, and unfortunately, some will have more severe complications that require more intensive care.”

Byers said that most children recover from the virus, but urged parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated if they are 12 years of age or older.

Click here to watch.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Ally Kostial, Brandon Theesfeld (source: VSCO)
Brandon Theesfeld to plead guilty in 2019 death of Ole Miss student
Jackson councilman responds to WLBT analysis showing more homicides in his ward than any other
Jackson councilman responds to WLBT analysis showing more homicides in his ward than any other
Homeless move into vacant house, creating unsanitary conditions for neighbors
Homeless move into vacant house, creating unsanitary conditions for neighbors

Latest News

Muti is filming in Jackson.
Morgan Freeman movie begins filming in Jackson
$953K awarded through Hinds Co. rental assistance program
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping
MSDH to discuss pediatric hospitalizations, ivermectin and vaccine boosters Wed.