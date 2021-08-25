Baby Faces
Morgan Freeman movie begins filming in Jackson

Muti is filming in Jackson.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new film starring Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser called Muti is filming in Jackson.

According to Deadline, the film is about a detective (Hauser) who hunts for a serial killer. Freeman plays an anthropologist tasked with helping him.

The movie is filming in both Mississippi and Italy. It also stars Julie Lott and former NFL player Vernon Davis.

