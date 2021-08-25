Baby Faces
Mississippi pharmacist pleads guilty to more than $180 million health care fraud scheme

(WAVE 3 News)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A former Mississippi pharmacist faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in a $180 million health care fraud scheme.

Recently, Mitchell “Chad” Barrett, 54, now of Gulf Breeze, Fla., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in monetary transactions in criminally derived property in the Southern District Court of Mississippi.

He, along with Thomas Shoemaker, 57, of Rayville, La., participated in a scheme to defraud TRICARE and other health care benefit programs out of money through the compounding and selling of drugs at Barrett’s pharmacies.

Shoemaker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and solicit, offer and pay illegal kickbacks. He faces up to five years behind bars.

According to court documents, Barrett, a licensed pharmacist, attempted to defraud health care benefit programs, including TRICARE, by distributing medically unnecessary compounded medications and seeking reimbursement for providing them.

As part of the scheme, he adjusted prescription formulas to ensure the highest reimbursement without regard to efficacy; solicited recruiters to procure prescriptions for high-margin compound medications; and paid recruiters a percentage of what he brought in through reimbursements from the health care programs.

Barrett also was said to have falsely utilized a copayment assistance program to “make it appear as if his pharmacy and its affiliate compounding pharmacies had been collecting copayments” all the while, he was waiving and reducing copayments for customers.

At the time, Barrett was a co-owner of several compounding pharmacies.

Shoemaker, meanwhile, participated in the scheme by “acting as a marketer for Barrett’s pharmacies,” in part by recruiting doctors to procure prescriptions for high-margin compounds. He also obtained numerous fraudulent prescriptions using information from military acquaintances.

The two will be sentenced by a federal judge. Both will be required to make restitution and forfeit all assets traced to the fraudulent scheme.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

