Miss Mississippi reveals shoe for Miss America parade designed in honor of Sarah Thomas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Holly Brand unveiled her shoes for the Miss America, “Show Me Your Shoes” Parade. Tuesday afternoon at the Governor’s Mansion she was joined by several other women who are trailblazers, First Lady Elee Reeves, and Mississippi’s own Sarah Thomas.

Miss Mississippi Holly Brand says Tuesday’s reveal of her shoes is all about the Miss America Theme and celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the competition.

“The Miss America mission statement is To Prepare Great Women for the World and the World for Great Women,” Brand said. “The theme of the ‘Show Me Your Shoes’ Parade at the 100th Celebration in September is all about iconic women.”

Miss Mississippi was joined at the Governor’s Mansion by First Lady, Elee Reeves, members of the Miss Mississippi Corporation, supporters and Sarah Thomas. Thomas is the first woman to officiate a major college football game, a bowl game, the first full time female official with the NFL and the first woman to make the calls in a Super Bowl Game.

”Thinking about the great strides that Sarah Thomas has not only made for our state, but just for women in general and the capacity that she works in, it seemed like a no brainer to have my shoe pay tribute to her and so I’m very excited to showcase that in two weeks at the ‘Show Me Your Shoes’ Parade,’” Brand said.

Thomas says getting the call for the Super Bowl was one thing and getting the call about the shoes in her honor is right up there with it. (WLBT)

“I want to tell you how honored I am,” Sarah Thomas said. “Getting the call for the Super Bowl was one thing but getting the call that you want to honor me, at the Miss America Pageant for our great state of Mississippi is right up there with it. My daughter is here and maybe she’ll be a future Miss Mississippi herself, but it is the strong women that have gone before us and have allowed the path for me to know that it is possible. It is not always easy but nothing in life comes easy right. And if it is I don’t want to have a part of it.”

The shoes also get high praises from First Lady Elee Reeves.

“I think the shoes are tremendous and I think any little girl will think it is amazing with the sparkle and the silver and the gold, with the football and the Mississippi,” Reeves said.

No date has been announced for the Miss America competition in December. It will be held at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Miss Mississippi will represent this state at the Show Me Your Shoes Parade on Monday, September 6 at 10 a.m. in Mystic, Connecticut.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.