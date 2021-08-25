JSU receives $75K donation from Aflac to celebrate return of college football

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University has received a $75,000 donation from Aflac for professional development and for Coach Deion Sanders’ camp.

Aflac says that this campaign is to close the gap for individuals and families dealing with unexpected medical bills that health insurance does not cover.

The new campaign, “The Comeback,” welcomes football fans back to the game on social media, through activations at HBCU’s, ESPN, and through paid media ads.

Coach Prime talks all the time about how he sees himself as standing in the gap between those who need greater support and the institutions that can provide that support. He’s talking about Black students – he’s talking about communities of color.

