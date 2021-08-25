Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

JSU receives $75K donation from Aflac to celebrate return of college football

The new campaign, “The Comeback,” welcomes football fans back to the game on social media,...
The new campaign, “The Comeback,” welcomes football fans back to the game on social media, through activations at HBCU’s, ESPN, and through paid media ads.(Aflac)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University has received a $75,000 donation from Aflac for professional development and for Coach Deion Sanders’ camp.

Aflac says that this campaign is to close the gap for individuals and families dealing with unexpected medical bills that health insurance does not cover.

The new campaign, “The Comeback,” welcomes football fans back to the game on social media, through activations at HBCU’s, ESPN, and through paid media ads.

Coach Prime talks all the time about how he sees himself as standing in the gap between those who need greater support and the institutions that can provide that support. He’s talking about Black students – he’s talking about communities of color.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Ally Kostial, Brandon Theesfeld (source: VSCO)
Brandon Theesfeld to plead guilty in 2019 death of Ole Miss student
Homeless move into vacant house, creating unsanitary conditions for neighbors
Homeless move into vacant house, creating unsanitary conditions for neighbors
Analysis: Over half of Jackson’s killings this year happened in two of the city’s wards
Analysis: Over half of Jackson’s killings this year happened in two of the city’s wards

Latest News

Heat Eases Late Week, Rain Chances And Unsettled Weather Emerges By Next Week
First Alert Forecast: heat begins to ease late week; eyeing tropics closely
Brand says this year's Miss America competition will celebrate iconic women.
Miss Mississippi reveals shoe for Miss America parade designed in honor of Sarah Thomas
Miss Mississippi unveils her shoes for the Miss America, ‘Show Me Your Shoes’ Parade
Miss Mississippi unveils her shoes for the Miss America, ‘Show Me Your Shoes’ Parade
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family
4-day-old baby boy found, reunited with family; woman arrested for first-degree kidnapping