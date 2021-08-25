Baby Faces
JPS to offer virtual learning for those in pre-K through 6th grade

(HNN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Board of Trustees of Jackson Public Schools have agreed to offer a virtual learning option to those in grades pre-K through the 6th grade.

The decision was made Tuesday evening.

This, they said, in response to the rise in local COVID-19 rates and the revised guidance from the Mississippi Department of Education.

“Our plan addresses the growing concerns of our families and other stakeholders, particularly for scholars who cannot be vaccinated,” a statement from JPS read.

The Board says virtual learning will begin September 2 and remain throughout the semester.

According to the Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees, parents will have until Friday to notify the district that they are switching to virtual.

Those who choose this option will be ineligible to participate in field trips, district-based after-school programs, or extracurricular activities.

Virtual learning will not be offered, at this time, as a primary instructional option for students in grades 7-12.

Students needing to temporarily quarantine due to a documented COVID-19 exposure will be instructed virtually during their quarantine period.

The district is also looking to adopt a policy similar to the city of Jackson, which would require that teachers and staff either be fully vaccinated or get weekly tests. Teachers who contract COVID will have to use their own personal leave while they quarantine, even if they contracted the virus at school.

