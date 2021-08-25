Ground breaks on 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - WLBT is once again partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to give one lucky person a new house.

Wednesday represented the groundbreaking for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home.

It’s the 20th year WLBT has participated in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, raising millions of dollars for St. Jude and thousands of young patients and their families.

The new home is 3,000 square feet, with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

It’s being built in The Village of Madison, a new development located off Main Street in the Downtown area.

“When we were looking for the lot this year to put the Dream Home in, I never would have thought we would have been able to put it in a brand new development like this,” Crosstown Builders owner Todd Sandridge said.

“It’s exciting that we have another dream home in the City of Madison,” Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler said. “This is a dream development. This is in the heart of Madison, the old Madison Station District. We’re beginning to see development take off.”

Tickets go on sale in late February. Tickets have sold out quickly in the last two years.

