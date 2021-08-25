Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Governor Abbott issues Executive order maintaining prohibition of vaccine mandates in Texas

Governor Abbott has issued an Executive Order maintaining the current policy that prohibits the...
Governor Abbott has issued an Executive Order maintaining the current policy that prohibits the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity in the state of Texas.(Credit: Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Abbott has issued an Executive Order maintaining the current policy that prohibits the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity in the state of Texas.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” said Governor Abbott.

Abbott added to the Special Session agenda the issue of whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Ally Kostial, Brandon Theesfeld (source: VSCO)
Brandon Theesfeld to plead guilty in 2019 death of Ole Miss student
Jackson councilman responds to WLBT analysis showing more homicides in his ward than any other
Jackson councilman responds to WLBT analysis showing more homicides in his ward than any other
Homeless move into vacant house, creating unsanitary conditions for neighbors
Homeless move into vacant house, creating unsanitary conditions for neighbors

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Rankin County School District to require masks until at least the end of September
A rendering of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Ground breaks on 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
WLBT evening programming - 8/25
Morgan Freeman movie filming in Jackson
Morgan Freeman movie filming in Jackson