First Alert Forecast: heat begins to ease late week; eyeing tropics closely

Heat Eases Late Week, Rain Chances And Unsettled Weather Emerges By Next Week
Heat Eases Late Week, Rain Chances And Unsettled Weather Emerges By Next Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: A small weakness in the upper ridge will allow for a slightly better chance for showers and storms to flare up through the afternoon and evening hours. Expect a mostly to partly sunny day – highs will top out in the 90s; feeling closer to 110. While not an ‘alert day’, take the same precautions that you have been in the past few days if you plan on being outside for any prolonged period of time. Any storms will track from east to west through early evening before fizzling out late. Lows will fall to the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: The upper wind flow will shift more off the Gulf of Mexico through the day – with it, expect a mix of sun and clouds giving way to scattered, mainly afternoon, showers and storms to develop. Highs will top out, generally, in the lower 90s. Storms may have some staying power after sunset in a few instances before fizzling out with a partly clear sky.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the ridge begins to buckle and shift eastward through late week – highs will ease back toward ‘near-normal’ levels and an increase in opportunity for showers and storms to flare up each afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s; overnights in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances each day will run 30-40%. While nothing is of note in the tropics as of yet, we’ll be watching the Caribbean and the western Gulf for potential development through the weekend and into next week. A disturbance to our west could, in the very least, increase rain chance opportunities through early to mid-week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

