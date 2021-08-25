Baby Faces
Debris removal contractor discourages illegal dumping, offers tips for securing reputable services

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday we covered the story about recent illegal dumping in front of a Jackson church.

The practice is disturbing to reputable contractors who say proper disposal is simple. One local expert shares what to look for when hiring someone to remove your debris.

Discarded construction materials could end up in your neighborhood or along the roadside, but some contractors work to make sure that it ends up where it should: the landfill.

“It’s no reason that people should be throwing junk around,” said Bruce Alexander. “That makes the city look bad. That makes us look bad.”

The debris removal contractor is disturbed by illegal dumping.

Wednesday, the owner of Marvelous Dumpster Rental was preparing to haul away materials from a construction site in Brandon. He is outraged by recent surveillance video of a truck illegally dumping its load in front of a Christian United Gospel Baptist Church in Jackson.

“It pisses me off because I know I have to pay at the landfill. Everybody should have to pay to dump their trash,” said Alexander. “That’s what it’s about. You know, you don’t just take a job and take people’s stuff and dump it in somebody else’s yard. Now they have to find somebody to do the same thing.”

Allexander recommends when needing to get rid of debris, research and choose a reputable contractor. Most keep records and receipts from the landfill.

“Ask them where they’re going to take it to. Ask them how long they’ve been in business. Ask them what landfill will they be going to,” said Alexander. “You can also look them up in reviews because most people are going to have reviews now. So you can go on Google, Facebook. Just look at them.”

After securing the dumpster, he drove to the Mt. Helm Landfill in Brandon.

“If you’re gonna get a job. Do the job the right way,” added the contractor. “Take it to the land fill. Come back out and do the same thing again”.

Alexander paid a $10 fee to properly dispose of the trailer full of construction materials.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

