Crisler announces run for Hinds County Sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County’s interim sheriff made it clear he wants the job full-time.

Marshand Crisler made the announcement, surrounded by backers, on the steps of the Hinds County Courthouse Tuesday, in what is shaping up to be a crowded field of candidates to replace the late Lee Vance.

Crisler said, “I think my tenure here at the sheriff’s department is almost 20-years. I know the department in and out, so I’m prepared to hit the ground on day-1, so I have all the tools and mechanics to be successful.”

He said a top initiative if elected, would be to assemble and establish a gun suppression unit with a member from every municipality’s police department.

“I want to be very clear about something because it gets misconstrued sometimes when you talk about gun control. I want to be very clear, I support the second amendment, so good citizens, be confident you can keep your guns. By the same token, criminals beware. If you have an illegal firearm, we coming to getcha.” said Crisler.

Asked about mandating a coronavirus vaccine for the department, Crisler said he’s still studying that, recognizing personal freedoms, and will likely follow the city of Jackson’s policy of vaccine or weekly out-of-pocket COVID testing.

