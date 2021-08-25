Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID

Baby Faces
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19, despite warnings from federal health officials that the antiparasitic drug should not be used to treat the coronavirus.

Washington County’s sheriff confirmed Tuesday night that the jail’s health provider had been prescribing the drug, but did not say how many inmates have been given the drug.

Ivermectin has been used on both people and animals for some parasitic worms and for head lice and skin conditions.

But the FDA has not approved its use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

