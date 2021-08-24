Baby Faces
Water pressure for Queens, Westchester Hills should be restored Tuesday night

File image
File image
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials hope to have water restored for customers in the Queens and Westchester Hills areas Tuesday night.

Tuesday, the city issued a precautionary boil water notice for about 2,000 customers in the area after a water tank on Magnolia Road was drained for routine flushing.

City Engineer Charles Williams said crews were unable to refill the tank and determined that there had to be a break in the distribution system serving it.

A break was later located along a 12-inch main on Westhaven Boulevard.

Williams said crews were en route to the site Tuesday afternoon, and he expected the repairs to be made in short order.

He expected water pressure to be restored once the tank was again filled.

Several customers are experiencing low water pressure as a result of the break, including Raines Elementary, John Hopkins Elementary, and Ambition Prep.

