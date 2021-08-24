Baby Faces
School administrator reassigned after comparing vaccine cards and yellow stars

As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo...
As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A school administrator lost her post after comparing COVID-19 vaccine cards to yellow stars worn by Jews in Nazi-era Germany.

The now-deleted post from Janna Matykiewicz read: “What’s the difference between vaccine papers and a yellow star? 82 years.”

Matykiewicz was the assistant principal at Germantown Municipal School District’s Houston High School.

In response to Matykiewicz’s post, a Jewish student initiated an online petition to have her fired.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for GMSD confirmed Matykiewicz is no longer at Houston High School but is still employed with the district.

“Portions of the investigation are still ongoing,” said the spokesperson.

