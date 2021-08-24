Baby Faces
Millsaps breaks ground on first phase of baseball facility upgrades

Millsaps College
Millsaps College(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Work is underway on the first phase of a $1.8 million project designed to improve the baseball facilities at Millsaps College.

Monday, the school held a groundbreaking to mark construction on a 6,000-square-foot facility for indoor hitting, pitching, and fielding practice.

Additionally, space in the existing Hall Activities Center will be converted into a 1,000 square-foot player lounge.

“Not only will we be able to utilize protected practice space, but the player lounge gives us a place to strengthen team unity,” Head Baseball Coach Jim Page said.

$1.5 million of the $1.8 million costs of the project has already been raised.

The new facility is designed by Michael Boerner and Jack Allin of Weir Boerner Allin, who also designed the upgrades to the college’s softball and tennis facilities.

Boerner is a 1998 graduate of Millsaps.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

