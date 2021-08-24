Lumumba: Vaccine required for employees for city contractors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees of contractors for the city of Jackson will now be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that he had amended his executive order requiring the vaccinations/testing at a Tuesday press conference.

“These vendors work in conjunction not only with city employees but interface with the public,” he said. “We wanted to make you aware of this most recent addition.”

The mayor mandated that city employees get vaccinated against the virus in a previous order, or get tested weekly at the employees’ cost.

Lumumba said he understood that there may be some “vaccine hesitancy,” but that is why the order allows for the weekly testing.

“I think there may be vaccine hesitancy for a number of reasons. Some may be based on miseducation, a lack of information. Some people may have some earnest convictions against the vaccine. That’s why incorporated some flexibility in the matter by allowing them to provide a negative test.”

He said the city could not afford to provide testing, especially testing based on someone’s conviction. “If they are so convicted that they don’t want to get a vaccine, then they have an alternative in place,” he said.

The mayor also made several other announcements as well, including that the administration had discovered a “potential misappropriation of funds by an employee who is no longer with the city of Jackson.”

Sources inside the city say that the potential misappropriations were made by the former Constituent Services Manager Keyshia Sanders. We reached out to Sanders via social media, and we are still awaiting a response.

Lumumba said that once the city discovered the alleged misappropriations, officials immediately contacted the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office and Mississippi Office of the State Auditor to make them aware of the issue.

District Attorney Jody Owens said his office has launched an investigation into the matter, alongside the auditor, its federal partners, and Jackson Police Department.

Owens said he would not provide details of the investigation, but vowed that authorities would “follow the leads where they take us and hold all those accountable who violate the public trust.”

Last week, the city council brought on Phelps Dunbar LLP also to “provide professional services to assist in an investigation related to the appropriation of municipal funds for proper municipal services.”

The firm is being retained at an hourly rate of $165 to $325 an hour, based on the “skill and experience of the assigned counsel or staff for the charge tasked.”

