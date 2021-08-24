Baby Faces
Jones Co. deputies looking for mother, 4-year-old son

Alexander Davis (left) and Danielle Davis (right)
Alexander Davis (left) and Danielle Davis (right)(Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information about the whereabouts of a mother and her young son because of “welfare concerns.”

Officials said that 40-year-old Danielle Davis and her 4-year-old son, Alexander Davis, were last seen on East Ridge Drive in Laurel on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Danielle is 5-foot-9 and weighs around 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants with white spots and an off-white color shirt. She was driving a 2016 Kia Soul.

Alexander has brown hair and eyes. He is about 4-foot-7 and weighs around 60 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or welfare of Danielle or Alexander is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-314 and ask for Investigator SGT. J.D. Carter or call Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.

