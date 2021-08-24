Jackson congregation prays for end to illegal dumping in front of their church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine going to worship services and regularly finding a growing dump site.

It’s a problem for one Jackson congregation, who hopes you can help them identify one bold dump truck driver caught on camera.

Mounds of trash can be offensive, but to one northwest Jackson congregation it is the utmost disrespect for dumping across the street from their church.

“No matter how many times we clean it up, someone’s still dumping on it,” said Johnny Beason.

He is a deacon at Christian United Gospel Baptist Church on Methodist Home Road. The congregation has endured continuous illegal dumping at an abandoned drywall business for about a decade.

It is just yards from the sanctuary’s doors. The county and members clean the site periodically, but more trash appears.

“They don’t care anymore,” said Beason. “As long as they save a couple of dollars from going to a legal landfill, they don’t care about dumping right here in front of God’s house.”

Church surveillance cameras captured video of a dump truck backing onto the lot and releasing its entire load on July 9.

“We got a good description of the truck itself, but not the tag number,” said the 30-year church member.

Furniture, construction materials, Christmas decorations, tree limbs and more litter the site. Just last week a pile of asphalt was left on the property.

Church members hope someone can identify the truck and driver to help bring this to an end.

“Don’t think that God doesn’t see what you’re doing across the street from his property. God sees you,” added Beason.

The congregation wants the property owners to take responsibility for removing the debris.

