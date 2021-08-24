Jackson budget deliberations continue Thursday with future of tax increase, police pay raises uncertain

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city council members haven’t ruled out the idea entirely but did seem opposed to raising property taxes to increase police pay at a budget hearing Tuesday.

The council’s finance committee met Tuesday morning to discuss the proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba had proposed raising property taxes by 2 mills to fund raises for veteran police officers and to implement new programs to help curb violent crime.

The mayor also told the council he wanted to spend around $5.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to cover several economic development initiatives.

The council, though, intimated that they are not in favor of increasing taxes, and prefer spending ARPA dollars on the city’s numerous infrastructure needs.

“I really think ARPA funds, first and foremost, need to be used for infrastructure,” said Council President Virgi Lindsay. “We can leverage that money and double it, if we do it right, through state funds.”

The mayor told the council that Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is working to set up a program using ARPA funds to match cities dollar for dollar for what those cities spend on infrastructure work.

For Jackson, that could mean an additional $41 million to help address problems with its water and sewer system. Jackson is currently facing $170 million in repairs to its water treatment facilities as part of an EPA administrative order. Jackson faces another $945 million in sewer system mandates, as part of a more stringent EPA consent decree.

The mayor, though, had proposed spending $5.5 million of ARPA funds to invest in several economic development initiatives, including a new market at Farish Street and a new tech district.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said he wasn’t opposed to investing in a tech district or a new Farish Street market but didn’t think ARPA funding was the best way to do that.

“I would go to the state, go to MDA to pursue this,” he said. “I would prefer ARPA to be spent on the basics – infrastructure and public safety. That’s where we’ll get the most bang on our buck from.”

Councilmen Vernon Hartley and Aaron Banks agreed.

Chief of Staff Safiya Omari said the city’s infrastructure problems do have to take priority, but she said the city has to do something to encourage growth and development.

“We constantly see developments taking place outside of Jackson and not within the city of Jackson,” she said. “We have to show we are committed to the growth and development of Jackson.”

As for the proposed Farish Street investment, she said that accounts for just 10 percent of the ARPA funds.

“You add the Bean Patch and that’s maybe 11 percent. I don’t think that’s an unreasonable request in terms of what the long-term benefits of such development could mean for Jackson,” she said.

Jackson is set to receive a little more than $42 million in ARPA funds. The first $21 million was received in June. The next round will come in June 2022.

The administration allocated $12.7 million of the first round to Public Works, of which about $8 million went to fund the construction of a new 48-inch water main to improve water service in South Jackson.

Lumumba proposed using the rest of the funding to balance the water and sewer budget (around $2 million), invest in the Soul City Market ($2 million from this round and $2 million from the second), $500,000 in a guaranteed income program for low-income residents, $500,000 into a cooperative incubator, $250,000 in the Bean Patch tech district, and $250,000 in the Jackson Zoo.

The Soul City Market would be located at the corner of Farish and Amite Streets, in a facility owned by the Jackson Redevelopment Authority.

JRA is currently conducting a study to determine how best to use the facility.

Meanwhile, the city is facing several challenges in this budget cycle. Jackson is going to be about $2.5 million short in water/sewer collections and about $3.4 million short in sanitation fee collections.

At the same time, Jackson is grappling with growing and maintaining its police force.

This year, the administration was proposing a tax increase to help retain veteran officers by increasing pay for corporals to around $41,000 a year.

Ward 2 Councilman Angelique Lee said she would have to have a town hall meeting with her constituents before she would agree to a tax increase.

Banks, who previously asked what it would take to increase pay for corporals even more than the proposed $41,000, said he had spoken to his residents, who questioned whether they’d see a decrease in crime as a result of the tax increase.

“I can tell you in shopping it around in my ward, with my constituents, the response was... ‘You’re giving raises to people who are already there. What are the results we’re going to see when it comes to crime-fighting?” he said.

2021 is shaping up to be one of, if not the deadliest year on record for the city of Jackson in terms of homicides. Meanwhile, the Jackson Police Department continues to face a staffing shortage.

The city increased pay for new recruits at the start of the previous budget year to help attract more officers and has been grappling with ways to increase pay for veteran law enforcement.

Foote and Banks questioned whether ARPA money could go to giving police officers a raise.

Director of Administration LaaWanda Horton said it could not be.

Council members also questioned whether they should set aside a portion of ARPA funds solely to cover any budget shortfalls in the current budget year.

Total revenues for the 2021 fiscal year were still unknown, with the city still experiencing problems in its water/sewer billing department.

“At the end of the day, the thing that is mind-boggling to all of us is the talks about where we may be... in our collections and being able to have a healthier safety net to dive into if the news isn’t good,” he said. “I am of the complete understanding that we are looking down the barrel of some possibly not good numbers.”

Budget deliberations will continue 9 a.m. Thursday, also at Jackson City Hall. The council is slated to approve a budget next month. The fiscal year begins October 1.

