Homeless move into vacant house, creating unsanitary conditions for neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For about five years, a house sat vacant in Fondren until residents say a group of homeless people made it their home. Their concern is that there is no running water, and the squatters are doing just that on the property, making life miserable for those living nearby.

“When you walk down the side of my house towards the back is when it’s the worst,” said Terri Hall.

The Jackson resident is talking about the odor that emits from the yard of a two-story abandoned house on Hartfield Street. She said there is no electricity or indoor plumbing, and six people are using the backyard for their bathroom.

“I like to sit on my porch or in my back yard, and if the wind blows a certain way or it’s just really still or hot, the smell is bad,” said Hall.

According to the 55-year-old, she’s contacted the property owner and got no response, but the owners told her landlord that no one was supposed to be in the house.

“The police tried to move them out several times, and they just wait a couple of hours and come straight back,” said the Fondren resident.

Hall has reported the problem to the city’s 311 line but said nothing has been done. She sympathizes with the plight of the homeless but hopes they would use legal resources for housing.

“The people that are squatting in this house have moved in furniture. They’ve moved in personal items,” said Hall. “They’re taking stuff out of the house. I’ve watched them take wiring. I’ve watched them. If you look on the front porch now, there are boards that they’re pulling out”.

The city was contacted to find out information about Hall’s case and what could be done to rectify the situation. There was no response as of news time.

Meanwhile, the Fondren resident is growing more frustrated with the conditions near her home.

“I don’t know what recourse we have to take care of ourselves and still help people that need help,” added Hall.

