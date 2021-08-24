Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,385 new cases reported Wed.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,385 new cases and 22 new deaths on August 24.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 420,174 since March 2020.

So far, 8,180 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 326,558 people have recovered from the virus. (UPDATE: New recoveries have not been updated on MSDH’s website.)

Click here to see the latest hospitalization numbers in the state.

The Delta variant is now the predominant strain in Mississippi--health officials say nearly everyone with COVID has the Delta variant in the state.

Of these cases, 97 percent are among non-vaccinated people. In addition, 90 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths are among non-vaccinated, per July and August data. Health officials say this is because of breakthrough deaths among the elderly and immunocompromised.

Vaccines are available to all Mississippians 12 and older.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,125,877 people are fully vaccinated and 2,465,772 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.
Ally Kostial, Brandon Theesfeld (source: VSCO)
Brandon Theesfeld to plead guilty in 2019 death of Ole Miss student
Homeless move into vacant house, creating unsanitary conditions for neighbors
Homeless move into vacant house, creating unsanitary conditions for neighbors
Analysis: Over half of Jackson’s killings this year happened in two of the city’s wards
Analysis: Over half of Jackson’s killings this year happened in two of the city’s wards

Latest News

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
WLBT
WLBT at 6a - 8/25/21
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: heat bubble bursts, eyeing tropics
BBB warning against eviction moratorium scams
Southaven man searches for missing grandson after Waverly flood
Southaven man’s 2-year-old grandson found dead after Tenn. flooding