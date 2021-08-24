Analysis: Over half of Jackson’s killings this year happened in two of the city’s wards

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With ninety-seven homicides in the Capital City thus far for 2021, a 3 On Your Side analysis reveals most of those killings took place in just two of the city’s seven wards.

The analysis, which plotted each killing based on the most reliable data provided by the Jackson Police Department, showed Ward 3 — which includes Livingston Road, Medgar Evers Boulevard, and West Fortification Street — had the highest percentage of homicides thus far this year, at 26 percent.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who represents that ward, could not be reached for comment despite attempts made on Monday.

Twenty-five percent of this year’s killings took place in Ward 7, meaning one in four homicides occurred in that ward.

Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said her ward is the biggest by land area in the city, extending from Meadowbrook Road to Byram on the eastern side of Jackson, so it’s not necessarily surprising, but she said WLBT’s findings are discouraging.

“We are constantly in conversation about how we get our arms around these crimes that really are stemming from relationships,” Lindsay said. “That’s the bulk of them. I mean, there are practically no random murders in the city. And I think it goes back to what we were discussing earlier, and it’s about having more police on the streets. Relationships with the folks who are are troubled, perhaps, and working closely with community and church organizations.”

While Fondren, Belhaven, and downtown Jackson are also in Ward 7, records show few killings taking place in those areas this year.

In Ward 5, which comprises areas around the Jackson Zoo, Alta Woods, and Robinson Road, 21 percent of this year’s homicides took place there.

Vernon Hartley, the councilman who represents that ward, could not be reached for comment Monday.

The city’s remaining wards make up less than one-fourth of 2021′s homicides: Ward 6 (7 percent), Ward 1 (5 percent), Ward 4 (5 percent), and Ward 2 (4 percent).

JPD has not released specific street location information for 7 percent of this year’s killings.

Still, homicides continue to outpace 2020, which was the deadliest year in the Capital City’s history, according to historical FBI data and information from the Murder Accountability Project.

As crime escalates, so do funding talks for the Jackson Police Department.

Those budget deliberations play a major role in determining the success JPD will have in the future.

“Right now, they’re having discussions about how do we increase the salaries of our officers within our budget cycle,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the Jackson Rotary Club on August 16. “And we have to do that. We understand that the city of Jackson has suffered from a consistent reduction in this police force for a number of years.”

JPD Chief James Davis told city council members last week he wants better salaries so he can have more officers, a change in tone from the administration in the past, where leaders said multiple times that the city can’t out-police crime.

“Part of what he requested from us was additional funds for staffing needs within the police department. And I know that this policing matter is very much in the forefront of all of our minds,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay, who also serves as council president, said it all boils down to whether the city will have the money to do it.

At the same time, she knows how much violent crime has plagued the area she represents, too.

Lindsay said she drives through her ward often and sees plenty of police vehicles but believes JPD needs far more to pursue more community policing efforts.

“I was really alarmed about the two murders that happened on West Street this weekend. It was essentially, you know, people who knew each other, and it was an argument that led to gun violence over a relationship,” Lindsay said. “And it’s heartbreaking to me that young people are looking to guns to solve their problems. And it’s very difficult from a policing standpoint to be able to anticipate that kind of gun violence.”

