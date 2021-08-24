Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: heat peaks Tuesday, slowly eases late week

High Heat, Humidity Continue Through Mid-Week
High Heat, Humidity Continue Through Mid-Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Yet again, excessive heat will be an issue to contend with through the day. An ALERT DAY continues due to this combination of heat and humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with very isolated opportunities for a cooling shower or storm to flare up. Highs will top out in the 90s to near 100 – feels like temperatures will run near 105-115. We’ll clear the skies overnight with lows in the middle 70s by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: A small weakness in the upper ridge will allow for a better chance for showers and storms to flare up through the afternoon and evening hours, especially near and south of I-20. Expect a mostly to partly sunny day – highs will top out in the 90s; feeling closer to 110. Storm will track from east to west through early evening before fizzling out late. Lows will fall to the middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the ridge begins to buckle and shift eastward through late week – highs will ease back toward ‘near-normal’ levels and an increase in opportunity for showers and storms to flare up each afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s; overnights in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances each day will run 30-40%. While nothing is of note in the tropics as of yet, we’ll be watching the Caribbean and the Gulf for potential development through the weekend and into next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects charged with killing two brothers Sunday denied bond in municipal court
The scene at Best Value Inn in Jackson.
Body found inside Jackson motel room
Woman killed in crash with Simpson Co. school bus
Two people hospitalized from potential ivermectin poison, MSDH says
Ridgeland woman faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to unemployment fraud

Latest News

ALERT DAY for Central and Southwest Mississippi Through Mid-Week
ALERT DAYS: searing August heat hits stride early week
ALERT DAY issued for Tuesday as dangerous heat, humidity continues!
Rachel's Monday Evening Forecast
Alert Day for dangerous heat this afternoon.
Peyton's Monday Afternoon Forecast
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: searing August heat hits stride early week