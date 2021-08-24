ALERT DAY: heat peaks Tuesday, slowly eases late week

TUESDAY: Yet again, excessive heat will be an issue to contend with through the day. An ALERT DAY continues due to this combination of heat and humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with very isolated opportunities for a cooling shower or storm to flare up. Highs will top out in the 90s to near 100 – feels like temperatures will run near 105-115. We’ll clear the skies overnight with lows in the middle 70s by early Wednesday.

Another ALERT DAY in place to cover another day of EXCESSIVE HEAT across a large portion of central and southwest Mississippi today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90s, feeling between 105-115°. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/umx8MBQinC — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) August 24, 2021

WEDNESDAY: A small weakness in the upper ridge will allow for a better chance for showers and storms to flare up through the afternoon and evening hours, especially near and south of I-20. Expect a mostly to partly sunny day – highs will top out in the 90s; feeling closer to 110. Storm will track from east to west through early evening before fizzling out late. Lows will fall to the middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the ridge begins to buckle and shift eastward through late week – highs will ease back toward ‘near-normal’ levels and an increase in opportunity for showers and storms to flare up each afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s; overnights in the lower to middle 70s. Rain chances each day will run 30-40%. While nothing is of note in the tropics as of yet, we’ll be watching the Caribbean and the Gulf for potential development through the weekend and into next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

