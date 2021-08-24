Baby Faces
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation busted in Miss.

Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.
Authorities stand near the marijuana bust.(Miss. DPS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLARKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement in Mississippi cleared out a marijuana growing operation in Southeast Mississippi.

Authorities with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Army National Guard, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the operation.

Three people were arrested in the process. Their identities have not yet been revealed.

In addition, authorities seized 134 marijuana plants, three pounds of processed marijuana and 30 firearms.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

